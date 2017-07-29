2 dead in crash during police pursuit in north Florida

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) – Police say two people died and another is on life support after a crash that occurred during a pursuit of a suspicious vehicle by deputies in north Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that two women died after being struck by a car that was fleeing Marion County sheriff’s deputies late Friday.

Police say the driver of the fleeing vehicle, 26-year-old Jacquard Cuyler, is on life support. The deputies were not injured.

The deputies were investigating a suspicious car near the county landfill when the driver sped away. The sheriff’s office said the deputies pursued, but backed off when the speed got too high and the car approached an intersection.

The fleeing car ran a red light and hit a sport utility vehicle, killing 29-year-old Brittany Chmilarski and 57-year-old Denis Allen.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)