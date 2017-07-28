Young Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a young woman was found dead outside an apartment complex Friday morning in Tuscaloosa.

The woman was found dead outside The Loft at City Center Apartments near the University of Alabama. The apartment complex is known for student housing.

She was found dead around 7 a.m. and questions surround her death. Police have not revealed her identity only saying that she is a young woman.

News Five affiliate WIAT 42 has crews on the scene and will be bringing updates throughout the day.