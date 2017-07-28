WKRG to Hold Mobile Mayoral Debate August 14

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With less than a month until people across the Port City head to the polls, News 5 is proud to announce our upcoming Mobile Mayoral Debate.

The debate will be held on Monday, August 14, at Davidson High School, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Peter Albrecht will be the moderator.

WKRG will broadcast the debate live, and we’ll also stream it online.

Our goal is to take YOUR concerns to the candidates. So start sending us your questions on the WKRG Facebook page.

Mobile’s municipal elections will be held on August 22.

