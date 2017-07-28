What’s Working: Local Church Provides Christmas in July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of people often hidden in society got some special attention this week. They received presents that they weren’t expecting. They all have a mental illness and frequent the day center at SOMI CLUB of Mobile. SOMI Club is a non-profit agency which provides meaningful activities during the week for those battling mental illness.

Member of St. Dominic Catholic Church “adopted” SOMI Club, and decided to do a service project for them. They got the names and shoe sizes of each client and collected new pairs of shoes for them. Organizer, Patricia Spafford, says she had no trouble getting her church to donate the shoes, stockings, and other small gifts.”It has been ‘yes’ from everyone along the way, from the priests, parishioners, the parents.” Spafford says during the school year, school children also prepare lunches for SOMI clients.

This week, St. Dominic held a surprise Christmas in July at SOMI Club to give out the shoes. Client, Bennie Clark, is thrilled with his new shoes. “They are wonderful! Just what I needed! I am so glad I have them! Thank you, St. Dominic,” he says. SOMI Executive Director, Connie Ewing, is overwhelmed by the gifts. She had tears in her eyes, watching the clients unwrap their new shoes. “Not only did they receive something they needed, but they also saw there was a church out there that doesn’t care that they have a mental illness.” Ewing adds that the clients need the shoes because many of them don’t have their driver’s license and have to walk to the SOMI Club or to the bus stop. They wear out their shoes quickly.

To learn more about SOMI Club, visit click here.