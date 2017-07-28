Washington County Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash Released from Hospital

(WKRG)- The Washington County Chief Deputy who was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident on July 18 has been released from the hospital. Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says Deshone Holloway is recovering much faster than expected.

Holloway was attempting to catch up to a suspicious vehicle around 5 p.m. on July 18 when his car ran off the road. He sustained a number of injuries including a broken collar bone, punctured lung, and shattered ribs. He underwent surgery the day after the crash.

According to the Sheriff, Chief Deputy Holloway will have to undergo extensive rehabilitation as he continues to recover.