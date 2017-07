(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s sketch of the New York City skyline was auctioned off for nearly $30,000.

Trump drew the piece for a charity event in 2005.

It features the skyline of Manhattan with the Trump Tower prominently centered, along with Trump’s signature.

The drawing was priced at a minimum bid of $9,000 for Thursday night’s auction.

Trump has also done other artwork, including a similar skyline drawing in black and gold ink.