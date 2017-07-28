Trio of Local Golfers Headed for U.S. Amateur Championship

A pair of local Crimson Tide golfers will join a Spring Hill College golfer in California at the U.S. Amateur Championship. The trio will be pulling for each other, while they compete against each other.

It wasn’t long ago when Steven Setterstrom, Alex Green and Wesley Hunter were little boys playing junior golf on area courses.

Steven Setterstrom, Crimson Tide Senior, ” I remember the days just coming out here every day after high school and practicing, I think just the fun leading up to it, just helped me keep developing my game has just helped over the years.”

In two weeks the trio will head west to California to play in the 117th U.S. Amateur Championship.

Alex Green Alabama Junior, “ I’m playing well this summer, feel good about my game, it’s been fun, a lot of fun.”

Wesley Hunter, Spring Hill Senior, It’s definitely more than anything I could have dreamed of.”

Setterstrom, “ Last night I was thinking, people were texting me, asking how cool it would be if I won and get to go the Masters and stuff, it’s just shocking.”

That’s right, the winner of the U.S. Am gets into the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the British Open.

You can’t win it, if you are not in it, and our trio is heading to the Riviera and Bel-Air Country Club’s in Los Angeles with a winning attitude.

Hunter, “ You don’t see that too often, 3 guys from this area, it just shows how competitive we are and how many good players there are around here.”

Setterstrom, “I’ve got to practice a lot now to get prepared, hopefully, go out there and win it.”

Green, ” I think I was more fired up, Steven making it, then me making it, just because now, it would be fun anyway, but we have a group of us going out there, it will take some pressure off us just knowing that we’ve got guys pulling for each other.”

The trio recently qualified for the U.S. Am in sectional play. Wesley won a playoff in St. Louis to secure a spot, while Alex and Steven finished 1 and 2 in the Pensacola qualifier.

Wesley caddied for Steven, making the event even more special, as Steven also won his spot in sudden-death.

Wesley, “I was just excited to help him, really excited for him because he has worked so hard, we’ve all worked so hard. Steven’s got so much talent, I was just really, really happy for him.”

Steven, “Wesley helped me so much, just the confidence he gave me, he helped me around the greens, I could not have done it without him. Just making the putt to win, it’s just so cool that all 3 of us are going to it.”s