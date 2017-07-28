Study: Extension of Red Snapper Season Will Lead to Overfishing

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A decision by the Trump administration to extend the red snapper season in the Gulf of Mexico may lead to overfishing, according to a study from The Pew Charitable Trusts.

In June, the Commerce Department decided to extend the season by 39 days after a historically short, three-day federal season had ended.

Pew looked at projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and estimated recreational fishermen would catch up to three times the legal limit.

“That’s a disturbing scenario for a species that plummeted to low population levels from overfishing in the 1990s,” the Pew study said.

Pew criticized the Commerce Department’s decision, saying it “puts the species at risk.”

Earlier this month, two advocacy groups — Ocean Conservancy and the Environmental Defense Fund — sued the Trump Administration over the extended season.

Dauphin Island Councilman Gene Fox told News 5 that critics of the extended season don’t understand the situation in Alabama.

“They can’t see what’s happening off the coast of Alabama. We have one of the largest artificial reef systems off the coast of Alabama and the best red snapper population anywhere in the world.”

Fishermen we spoke with at Dauphin Island echoed that sentiment.

“I wish the feds would stay out of it and let the states handle it. Each state should have their own fishery and the feds should get out all together,” Duane Griffin said.

You can read the full Pew study here.