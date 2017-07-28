Storage Shed Stolen in Mobile; Deputies On the Hunt for Suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on surveillance camera stealing a storage shed from someone’s yard.

Pictures of the suspects and their cars were posted to the Team Sheriff Facebook Page on Thursday. The pictures show the theft that occurred Sunday (July 23) on Daniels Drive in West Mobile County.

Deputies are currently looking for a white male driving a black Ford Mustang and a white female driving a red Chevrolet Silverado.

It appears the suspect placed the storage shed on a flatbed trailer and drove off. The Mobile County Sheriff had a message for the suspects:

Please let them know that we are willing to exchange the stolen shed for an overnight stay in the same size jail cell. And, if they make the exchange by the end of the week— we will even throw in a toilet. #dealoftheweek#nopromises

If you have any information about the crime, please MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can remain anonymous.