MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a shooting.

According to police, the man seen in the red shorts and white t-shirt is wanted for shooting into a car on July 15, 2017. The incident happened in the area of North University Boulevard and Zeigler Road.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity call 251-208-7211.