Sen. Shelby: GOP Misses ‘Vital Opportunity’ To Provide Relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump’s agenda, the Senate early Friday rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law after a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal “Obamacare.”

“This is clearly a disappointing moment,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

The vote was 49-51 with three Republicans, including Arizona Senator John McCain, joining all Democrats in voting ‘no.

“We have missed a vital opportunity to provide relief from a flawed law on the verge of collapse. The American people deserve better. They deserve health care reform that actually works.”, said Alabama Senator Richard Shelby in statement emailed to WKRG Friday morning. “Obamacare has led to skyrocketing costs and collapsing insurance markets. The status quo is unsustainable. Republicans made a promise to the American people to repeal and replace this failing law, and while many of us have worked to keep that promise, our efforts were unsuccessful.”

Alabama Luther Strange also responded, posting a video message on Twitter.