Reports: Deputy Shot in Coastal Mississippi; Search for Suspect

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Sheriff’s Deputy from Harrison County has been shot in Biloxi, Miss., according to a report from CBS-affiliate WLOX.

Reports say the deputy was shot on East Jordan Road which is off Highway 605, south of Highway 67.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a middle aged white man with dark hair driving an older model white pick-up truck.

Right now, the injuries and condition of the deputy are unknown.

News Five has a crew headed to the scene and will bring the latest information when it becomes available.