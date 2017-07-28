Police Searching for Man Who Set His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Hialeah Police are searching for a man who, they said, set his pregnant girlfriend on fire Thursday morning.

According to police, 32-year-old Noel Grullon doused his girlfriend in gasoline and lit her on fire, causing second degree burns to her upper torso.

Police said the incident began with an argument between the two, and when the victim when outside to calm down, her boyfriend attacked her.

The victim is currently being treated for her injuries.

According to officials, Grullon fled the scene in his 2007 black Ford pickup truck, with the Florida tag HVDE62. He has also been known to use the alias, Noel Castro.