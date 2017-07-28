North Korea missile launch detected by Pentagon

By Published: Updated:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016.

(CBS NEWS) – A ballistic missile launch was detected from North Korea on Friday, the Pentagon said.

“We are assessing and will have more information soon,” said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

Japan’s prime minister says what is believed to be a missile may have landed in the sea.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the object flew for about 45 minutes, the Reuters news agency reports.

This is a developing story.

