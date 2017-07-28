Mothers Celebrate ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ Early to Advocate for Breastfeeding in Public

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KENS) — ‘World Breast Feeding Week’ starts August 1st and a group of San Antonio mothers is celebrating by advocating for public breastfeeding.

“We need to normalize it…that’s why we’re doing this…to normalize breast feeding,” says Claudia Simones.

She and dozens of other mothers got together Friday to help create awareness and promote public breastfeeding.

These mothers belong to a breastfeeding public support group on Facebook and travel together to different spots around San Antonio. This time, they are at the Cibolo Nature Center.

“This is the best place to promote and were in nature and breastfeeding is very natural,” says mother Sol Holscher. She says she never covers up when she feeds her baby and has yet to experience any negative feedback.

“It seems like the San Antonio community is okay with what I do, whether it’s at church or restaurant or a basketball game with my kids.”

She and Simones say mothers shouldn’t feel nervous about breastfeeding in public and for anyone that might not like it, they should simply look away.

“If you don’t like it, don’t judge other moms that breastfeed in public,” they said.