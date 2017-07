LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) — A man in California has died after getting stuck in a clothes donation box.

A neighbor says she discovered the man Friday morning in a south Los Angeles neighborhood and called 911.

Paramedics came and tried to revive him, but the neighbors say it took 30 minutes and electric saws to get him out of the box.

A few people believe they have seen the man at the box before, taking clothes and collecting bottles and cans on the streets.