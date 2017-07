Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (CNN) — Disney is mourning the loss of legendary “Imagineer” Martin “Marty” Sklar.

According to a statement from Disney, Sklar died at his home in California Thursday at the age of 83.

The company says Sklar worked closely with Walt Disney and led the development of Disney’s theme parks and attractions for decades.

According to Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek, Sklar attended the opening of every single Disney park in the world.