UPDATE: I-10 Eastbound Lanes Reopen After Dump Truck Hits Overpass this Morning

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) – Eastbound lanes of I-10 have reopened.

Crestview, FL (WKRG)- The I-10 Eastbound lanes near Crestview Florida are closed right now after a dump truck hit an over pass.

According to road crews on the scene, it happened around 3:15 this morning and the dump truck had its bed up and caused damage to the bridge.

As a safety precaution traffic was rerouted while work is being done to repair the bridge.

According to the people who live in the area, this is not the first time it has happened, at the same over pass.

