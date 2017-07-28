Ford Explorers Investigated for Carbon Monoxide Leaks

AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations has expanded an investigation into 1.3 million Ford Explorers over possible carbon monoxide issues. This applies to vehicles made between 2011 and 2017.

The NHTSA says more than 2,700 complaints have been filed by owners who were concerned they were exposed to carbon monoxide while in Explorers, including those who drive them as police vehicles.

The announcement comes after the Austin, Texas police department pulling all Explorers from their police fleet following multiple complaints. In the past five months, 62 workers’ comp reports were filed by the Austin PD.

The 446 Explorers made up the majority of the department’s fleet.

Some officers, including one from California, are suing Ford Motor Company.

In a statement late Friday, Ford said they “will cover the costs of specific repairs in every police interceptor utility that may have carbon monoxide concerns.”