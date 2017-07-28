Escaped Inmate Kidnapped and Killed Assistant Warden’s Step-Daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Officials in Louisiana say the woman kidnapped and killed by an escaped prison inmate Thursday was the assistant warden’s step-daughter.

According to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s office, Deltra Henderson killed 19-year-old Amanda Leigh Carney after taking her hostage.

Police say Henderson stole and crashed two vehicles during his escape, then found a gun in a home on the grounds of the prison and barricaded himself inside.

According to a police statement, prison guards closed in, killing Henderson in the gunfight that ensued.