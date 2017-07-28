Dump Truck Accident Shuts Down I-10

By Published:

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Road crews tell News 5 around 3:00 a.m. a dump truck had its bed up, drove underneath the bridge, clipping the overpass.

Although no one was hurt, Florida Highway Patrol closed the interstate as a precaution.

They also closed the overpass until the bridge was inspected and deemed safe.

People who live in the area told News 5, this is the same bridge where a man was killed in the same type of incident, so it concerned them to see it happening again.

It took crew about eight hours to repair the bridge and open it back up to traffic.

For now, traffic is flowing without a problem for drivers.

