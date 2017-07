MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car has crashed into a senior living facility off University Blvd. in Mobile.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to University Oaks at 650 S. University around 11:30 a.m.

According to a tweet from the department, no one was trapped.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

The building the car hit was a community room where residents can gather for events.