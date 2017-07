Pensacola, FL (WKRG) – There has been a serious accident on Interstate 10 eastbound around the 49 mile marker in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Traffic is being diverted to the Holt exit and detoured via Highway 90 to Highway 85 South .

If this area is part of your morning commute, anticipate delays.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest developments as they become available.