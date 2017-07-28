Boa Constrictor Attacks Woman, Bites Her Face

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) —

Take a listen to this call for help—

911 DISPATCHER: “911. WHAT IS THE LOCATION OF YOUR EMERGENCY?”

CALLER: “HELP! PLEASE!”

911 DISPATCHER: “HELLO!”

CALLER: “I HAVE A BOA CONSTRICTOR STUCK TO MY FACE!”

911 DISPATCHER: “YOU HAVE A WHAT?!”

CALLER: “BOA CONSTRICTOR!”

It happened Thursday on East Lake Avenue in Sheffield Lake.

When firefighters got to the woman’s house, they found her lying in the driveway with the boa constrictor wrapped around her body!

EMS crews say the snake wouldn’t release and was biting her face.

One of the paramedics pulled out a pocket knife and chopped the snake’s head. Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring says, they saved the woman’s life.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

The mayor says she’s known around town for her collection of pet snakes, she has 11 in her home