Boa Constrictor Attacks Woman, Bites Her Face

WKRG Staff Published:

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) —

Take a listen to this call for help—

911 DISPATCHER: “911. WHAT IS THE LOCATION OF YOUR EMERGENCY?”
CALLER: “HELP! PLEASE!”
911 DISPATCHER: “HELLO!”
CALLER: “I HAVE A BOA CONSTRICTOR STUCK TO MY FACE!”
911 DISPATCHER: “YOU HAVE A WHAT?!”
CALLER: “BOA CONSTRICTOR!”

It happened Thursday on East Lake Avenue in Sheffield Lake.

When firefighters got to the woman’s house, they found her lying in the driveway with the boa constrictor wrapped around her body!

EMS crews say the snake wouldn’t release and was biting her face.

One of the paramedics pulled out a pocket knife and chopped the snake’s head. Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring says, they saved the woman’s life.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

The mayor says she’s known around town for her collection of pet snakes, she has 11 in her home

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s