Alligator Attacks Puppy at Gulf State Park

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second time in a month, an alligator has killed a dog along the Alabama coast.

The latest incident happened Wednesday at Gulf State Park. Hannah Upchurch says she was walking her two dogs, including a 10-week-old German Shepherd puppy.

Upchurch says she watched in horror as an alligator came out of the water and pulled the puppy in.

Temporary signs were posted at the park Friday to warn people about the incident.

Earlier this month, a Daphne woman told News 5 that an alligator ate her dog at Bayfront Park.