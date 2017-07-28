Alabama Ends Plan to Shift Medicaid to Managed Care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is ditching a plan to shift its Medicaid program to managed care after five years of work.

The Alabama Medicaid Agency announced Thursday that the state is aborting the project because of the expected changes the Trump administration and Congress will make to Medicaid.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the Trump administration has assured her it wants to allow states more flexibility in Medicaid services.

Ivey says the state was at a crossroads and decided to pursue other options.

Alabama since 2012 has been working to shift some of the state’s one million Medicaid patients to managed care provided by Regional Care Organizations in the hopes of controlling costs.

The plan had been previously postponed after funding uncertainty and the withdrawal of several RCO’s.