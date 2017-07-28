7 Foot Tiger Shark Ends Shark Week With a Bang in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — On the back of a charter boat, two men struggle to tie up a massive tiger shark. “Somebody came by and hooked it and shot it right out there,” Braxton Reid says while pointing off the end of Gulf State Park Pier.

For the last couple of weeks, the tiger shark had made the pier part of its daily hang out scaring away other sharks and almost everything else.

The seven-foot tiger shark was landed right in front of anglers on the pier who aren’t allowed to land sharks and for Slade Schwenke, that just doesn’t seem fair. “If you are sitting on a boat a hundred yards off the pier you can legally kill it. Why can’t we kill one here? They are a nuisance.”

The fight for fish between anglers and sharks has become as routine as pelicans waiting on an all you can eat buffet to swim right by. “If we could kill sharks on Gulf State Park Pier everything would be better,” says Reid.

When there are a lot of sharks, very few fish make it to the deck of the pier. For some anglers, like Kayla Scott, that’s okay. “That’s their home and they have to eat too. I think they should be left alone.”

By the way that seven-foot shark was landed by a 12-year-old girl. She and her family plan to filet it and have a very good meal.