Woman Goes Missing After Leaving Hospital in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing two weeks ago.

27-year-old Ajike Coates went missing on July 11 after being discharged from Mobile Infirmary Hospital. Coates was reported missing by sister earlier this week.

According to police, Coates is 5’7″ and weighs about 130 pounds and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “Dondre”.

If you have any information about Coates, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.