BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Take caution at the beaches today in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Both a yellow and purple flag are currently flying.

A purple flag means there is dangerous marine life in the water. News 5 was told that jelly fish have been spotted in the water and multiple people have been stung.

A yellow flag means that Moderate Surf conditions are present. The NWS warning says gusty winds and high waves are expected.