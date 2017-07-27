WANTED: Attempted Abduction Suspect

Related Coverage Creola Police Still Searching for Suspects in Abduction Attempt

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Creola Police need the public’s help to locate a suspect in connection with an attempted abduction.

This is a composite sketch of what the suspect might look like. The suspect is described as white man with dark hair and hazel or green eyes.

Authorities are still investigating after someone tried to kidnap a teenage girl days ago.

There’s no sign of the car and whoever may have tried to grab 13-year-old Kaylee Presley. The teen was on a run along the I-65 service road in Creola Friday evening around 7 p.m. when someone in a white car, stopped on the side of the road, got out and tried to grab her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creola Police at 251-675-8145.