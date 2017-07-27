WANTED: Attempted Abduction Suspect

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Creola Police need the public’s help to locate a suspect in connection with an attempted abduction.

This is a composite sketch of what the suspect might look like. The suspect is described as white man with dark hair and hazel or green eyes.

Authorities are still investigating after someone tried to kidnap a teenage girl days ago.

There’s no sign of the car and whoever may have tried to grab 13-year-old Kaylee Presley. The teen was on a run along the I-65 service road in Creola Friday evening around 7 p.m. when someone in a white car, stopped on the side of the road, got out and tried to grab her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creola Police at 251-675-8145.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s