TAKE 5: Bay Gourmet’s Tuna Ceviche with Spicy Wonton Chips

Ingredients:
1 pound of fresh ahi/sushi grade tuna, cubed
3 tablespoons of sesame oil
2 tablespoons of finely chopped purple onion
2 tablespoons of lime juice
1 bunch fresh chopped cilantro
2 avocados, peeled and cubed
1 package of wonton skins
creole or spicy seasoning
Cooking & Serving Instructions:
Mix together the tuna, sesame oil, onion, lime juice, cilantro, avocados and sea salt and refrigerate.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Slice wonton skins in half and spread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Spray the wonton skins lightly with non-stick spray, olive oil or coconut oil spray and sprinkle with seasoning.
Bake in oven for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove form sheet and cool. Serve the wontons with the ceviche.
(251) 450-9051