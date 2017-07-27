TAKE 5: Bay Gourmet’s Tuna Ceviche with Spicy Wonton Chips

Ingredients:

1 pound of fresh ahi/sushi grade tuna, cubed

3 tablespoons of sesame oil

2 tablespoons of finely chopped purple onion

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1 bunch fresh chopped cilantro

2 avocados, peeled and cubed

1 package of wonton skins

creole or spicy seasoning

Cooking & Serving Instructions:

Mix together the tuna, sesame oil, onion, lime juice, cilantro, avocados and sea salt and refrigerate.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice wonton skins in half and spread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Spray the wonton skins lightly with non-stick spray, olive oil or coconut oil spray and sprinkle with seasoning.

Bake in oven for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove form sheet and cool. Serve the wontons with the ceviche.

