Suspects in Theodore Home Invasion and Shooting in Court

Theordore, AL (WKRG)- The three people accused of invading military veteran Michael Irving’s home on June 22 will appear in court Thursday morning for their preliminary hearing.

Joseph Dred Heathcock is charged with three counts of theft of property, robbery, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Casey Gann is charged with robbery, burglary, assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Chasatie Leann Dulabhan is charged with robbery, burglary, assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The three are accused for forcing their way into Irving’s home on Thomas Road and shooting him. Irving managed to grab a gun and fire back, injuring the suspects before they were arrested.

Irving says he recognized the suspects from a previous home invasion attempt. He believes they entered his home in an attempt to steal his pain medication. Irving has colon cancer.

Thursday’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.