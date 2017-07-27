Police Chase Ends in Flames

WKRG Staff Published:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A car burst into flames after a police chase in Riverside, California Thursday.

It all started with a reported armed robbery at a Carl’s Jr. Officers responded to the fast-food restaurant emergency, and they soon spotted a car matching a description of the suspect’s.

The car had two people inside, one of whom got out and ran on foot. The other person drove off and a car chase ensued.

The car eventually crashed on a dead-end street. the vehicle burst into flames which caused the surrounding brush to burn as well.

The driver was taken into custody and firefighters came to combat the flames.

