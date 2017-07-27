Officer Shot in the Line of Duty

HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A Southport Police Department officer has been shot along Madison Avenue in a residential area in southern Marion County.

Witnesses tell 24-Hour News 8 that police responded to a crash at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive when shots were fired. A car was left upside-down in a yard off Madison Avenue after the shooting. Another witness said he heard around 20 shots after the car turned over.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a statement is imminent from the Southport police chief, Thomas Vaughn, and Eskenazi Hospital.

A Southport Police Department officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after the shooting, said Southport Lt. Danny Marlett. Southport is located a few blocks southeast of the intersection.

Some neighbors told 24-Hour News 8 that they know the officer who was shot as he frequently patrols their neighborhood.

Marlett could not provide any information about any suspects in custody.

A second person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene, but no information was immediately available about that person.

Police initially were dispatched to a property-damage accident call at 2:07 p.m. Thursday at Maynard Drive and Orinoco Avenue, a few blocks west of Madison Avenue. At 2:38 p.m., a personal-injury accident was reported at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Madison Avenue is closed in the area.

Homecroft has 745 residents and Southport has 1,750 residents, according to Stats Indiana.