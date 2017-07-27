News 5 Investigates: The Deception of “Finstagram”

Experts say parents ought to worry about one of the world’s most popular apps among children and teenagers.

Instagram may appear to be a harmless social media app filled with fun hashtags and pictures of sunsets, sushi and shih tzu’s, but there is a darker side that most parents have no clue about.

“Finstagram,” as it’s been nicknamed, or “Finsta for short, stands for “fake Instagram.” It’s not an app you’ll find on the Apple App Store or Google Play, but rather another side of Instagram that’s become increasingly popular with kids.

“Finstas” are secondary accounts that a user creates to interact with more obscure, less appropriate Instagram content, such as dirty memes, risque photos, and the means for a casual hookup.

More so, Finstas give kids a way to have a primary profile that their parents can monitor, and a second profile to post and comment about things their parents wouldn’t approve of.

Watch the video above for the full story and check out our introductory special report, “Apps Predators Use.”