Milton Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Milton is under arrest accused of having images of child pornography.

Aaron William Timm, 31, is facing 28 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, according to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents with the department searched Timm’s home in Milton on Wednesday after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Timm had uploaded the images to his e-mail account.

Timm is currently being held without bond in the Santa Rosa County Jail. He could face additional charges once investigators review items seized from his home.

 

