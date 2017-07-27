MCSO: Missing Woman’s Son “Not Cooperative”

Related Coverage BREAKING: Missing Mobile County Woman Believed to be Dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nathaniel “Nate” Sebastian, the son of missing person Susan Mayo, was questioned by investigators late Wednesday night regarding her disappearance. According to a sheriff’s department spokesman, Sebastian was “not cooperative” with investigators.

Sebastian was questioned at the Theodore Sheriff’s Substation beginning about 10 pm Wednesday and was allowed to leave.

There are still no leads on the condition or location of Susan Mayo, who has been missing since June 17. However, a sheriff’s department official on Wednesday said he fears she may be dead.