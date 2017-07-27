LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-It’s looking good right now if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway either direction without any trouble spots or major delays. Through both tunnels we seem to be moving along pretty smoothly as well to start off your Thursday. Problems in Mobile including a car hitting a tree and then the driver fled there at Leatherwood Drive at Carol Plantation. Mobile Police are there. Highway Patrol on the scene of a car that ran off into a ditch, Hall Road there between Old Pascagoula and Atwell drive. Over in Pensacola, Pensacola Police reporting no accidents there.

5:35 A.M.-It’s a good-looking start if you need to cross the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes. No accidents or delays there. Through the tunnels we’re running smoothly as well. Mobile Police telling us of a car hitting a tree and then the driver ran away at the intersection of Leatherwood and Carol Plantation. Watch for emergency vehicles there. Alabama Highway Patrol on the scene of a car that ran off into a ditch on Hall Road there between Old Pascagoula and Atwell Drive (that’s in the Grand Bay Community). Moving along well through Baldwin County and no accidents right now throughout Pensacola.

5:06 A.M.-Overall a more than decent start here for your early Thursday morning commute. In other words, it’s actually looking pretty good to start your morning. Accident and delay free right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either of the tunnels in Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. No issues through Baldwin County. Along the Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents they’re working as well. So even though it’s early, it’s moving along well to start your day.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.