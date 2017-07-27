Infant Remains Hospitalized, Grandfather Released After Wilmer House Fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An infant remains hospitalized and his grandfather released Thursday morning after a fire destroyed their home in Wilmer, Ala. on Tuesday.

Two-month-old Tucker Turner is hospitalized at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital after suffering burns to his head and minor smoke inhalation. His grandfather, Kenny Tucker, was released from the hospital Thursday morning after receiving treatment.

The Turner’s home was completed destroyed in the fire that was caused by a propane tank explosion from the gas grill in their backyard.

Donations for the Turner family can be made to the Georgetown Assemble of God Church on Wilmer Georgetown Road.

A GoFundMe Page was also created to help the Turner family if you wish to donate.