Officials Say Husband Kills Wife While on a Cruise, Said “She Would Not Stop Laughing at Me.”

JUNEAU, A.K. (KTVA) — A cruise ship docked early so the FBI could investigate the suspicious death of a woman passenger.

Federal officials have charged a Utah man for the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship off the Alaskan coast.

Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was charged for the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares on the cruise ship Emerald Princess.

Court documents show that the Kristy was found dead with a “severe head wound and blood throughout the room.”

A witness told investigators that when he asked the suspect what happened, Manzanares replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Authorities say the couple and their daughters were celebrating an anniversary on the weeklong cruise.

According to a passenger, one of the girls ran from the room calling for help, saying that her parents had been in a fight.

The cruise ship was carrying 3,400 passengers. The crew and the passengers aboard this ship were forced to stay onboard for 8 hours while authorities investigated the murder.

The ship sailed from Seattle on Sunday.