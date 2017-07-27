Feed Geese in Fairhope and You Could Go To Jail

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the sun begins to set at the Fairhope public beach, half a dozen geese apparently haven’t gotten the message; don’t expect any free meals here anymore.

A new ordinance now makes it illegal to feed the geese punishable by a fine of not more than 500 dollars and up to six months in jail.

“I think more like a slap on the wrist,” says Destiny Bundy. “Nobody likes run-ins with the law so something like a nice stern talking too.”

Nuisance complaints, not to mention the poop, have plagued the area for years.

“I think it’s sort of a bad idea since they’ve grown accustomed to people feeding them and are more tame that I guess a lot of other wild geese and ducks,” says Seth Pippin who is against the new ordinance.

Signs have been up for years telling visitors what not to do and they’ve mostly been ignored leading to hundreds of geese making the public beach a regular stop on their migration. “They can definitely run people out and what not because if they become accustomed to it they are going to come to you and want more and if you mess with them, geese are kind of aggressive.”

It’s not just the geese, you can’t feed any waterfowl, wild or domestic.

The city also plans to install lasers to aggravate the geese into moving on and more “Don’t Feed the Geese” signs are on their way.