Domestic Assault Suspect Wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A domestic violence suspect is wanted by Mobile Police and they are asking the public for help in locating him.

42-year-old Jermaine Marisett is wanted for an assault that occurred last Friday on Bay Avenue.

The victim in the assault said that Marisett attacked her. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Police have not provided her identity.

According to Mobile Police, Marisett is currently out of parole. He has a long arrest record in Mobile County with over 20 arrests going back to 1995.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.