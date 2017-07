YORK COUNTY, ME (WRKG) — Narcan can save many lives, but on Thursday, the life saved was a dog from York County, Maine.

The owner of the dog, Addie, flagged down a police officer because she feared her dog had overdosed on Oxycodone.

Addie’s owner told police she had gotten into the legally prescribed pain medication. The officer administered the opioid antidote, Narcan, and Addie seemed to perk back up.

According to her owner, the dog is doing just fine now.