Blue Angels Ground ‘Fat Albert’ After Crash Involving Similar Plane

By Published:
Courtesy: U.S. Navy Blue Angels/Facebook

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels’ giant C-130 aircraft, affectionately nicknamed “Fat Albert,” is grounded as part of the investigation into a deadly crash involving a similar plane in Mississippi.

Sixteen service members, including 15 marines, were killed earlier this month when a KC-130T plane crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County, Mississippi.

The Blue Angels confirmed the news about Fat Albert and released the following statement:

“During the course of the ongoing Marine Corps KC-130T investigation, an airframe similar to Fat Albert, it was determined it may be prudent to allow time for the investigation to provide more information on possible causal factors prior to resuming flight.”

The statement went on to say the Blue Angels do not have a timeline for when Fat Albert can return to the skies.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s