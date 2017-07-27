Blue Angels Ground ‘Fat Albert’ After Crash Involving Similar Plane

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels’ giant C-130 aircraft, affectionately nicknamed “Fat Albert,” is grounded as part of the investigation into a deadly crash involving a similar plane in Mississippi.

Sixteen service members, including 15 marines, were killed earlier this month when a KC-130T plane crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County, Mississippi.

The Blue Angels confirmed the news about Fat Albert and released the following statement:

“During the course of the ongoing Marine Corps KC-130T investigation, an airframe similar to Fat Albert, it was determined it may be prudent to allow time for the investigation to provide more information on possible causal factors prior to resuming flight.”

The statement went on to say the Blue Angels do not have a timeline for when Fat Albert can return to the skies.