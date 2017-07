MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm that a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Springhill area two weeks ago.

Nikieon Jaquon Lett, 17, has been charged with Burglary 1st degree in connection with the crime.

According to the complaint, Lett was armed with a handgun when he kicked in the side door of the home on Chelsea Drive. A teenaged babysitter was in the home with other children at the time and were unharmed.