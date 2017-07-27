Armed Robber Strikes Gas Station for Third Time in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A Shell gas station was the victim of an armed robbery for third time this morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred at the Shell Station on Green Acres Road in Fort Walton Beach around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The robbery follow similar crimes on July 1 and July 22 at the same location.

The victim told authorities that a black male wearing a red and white jacket, who was armed with a handgun, demanded money. Luckily, the clerk was not injured in the crime.

According to authorities, the description of the robber Thursday morning was a similar description as the suspect in the robberies earlier this month.

A surveillance camera was able to capture an image of the suspect leaving the store, but the quality is not great (below).

If you have any information about the suspect or robberies, please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-963-TIPS.