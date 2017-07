(CNN) — Apple is discontinuing the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle.

The company confirmed Thursday that it has removed its classic media players from its website.

They are still available in stores, but production of them is ending.

The last iPod standing is the iPod Touch, available in 32 and 128 GB versions.

Apple released its first Shuffle and Nano in 2005.

The tech giant stopped producing the iPod Classic in 2014.