Alabama corrections officer faces child porn charges

By Published:

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP)-An Alabama corrections officer faces multiple child pornography charges.

Scottsboro police arrested 58-year-old Michael Dave Barnes on Tuesday.

Barnes is charged with 14 counts of production of pornography with minors and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

State officials confirm Barnes is employed at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $280,000 bond. Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

