A New Bill Has Passed in Texas to Allow People to Carry Swords

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT) — In a few weeks, Texas is going to ease some restrictions on things like daggers, machetes, and even swords.

House Bill 1935 was originally shelved after police in Austin said a man killed a student at the University of Texas and injured three others with a large hunting knife.

But the bill got approval and was signed into law by Governor Abbott last month.

So starting September 1, people can start carrying swords, bowie knives, spears, and double-edged blades and machetes.

The law won’t apply to places like schools, prisons, hospitals, amusement parks, churches, and bars.