OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler was involved in a bad accident Wednesday morning that caused a major traffic backup on Interstate-10 westbound.

The truck was jackknifed by another vehicle near Ocean Springs at Exit 50. No word on any injuries at this time.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane. The backup is now stretching more than six miles, all the way to Exit 57. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

More on News 5 at Noon.